Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperpatternpersonswordartclothingdrawingThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Fuwa Banzaemon in the Play Keisei Nagoya Obi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 585 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1463 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Saemon Suketsune (?) in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951414/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591431/dog-priest-iphone-wallpaper-religion-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Agemaki in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Third…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949842/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as the Boathouse Man Kurofune Chuemon in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949465/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228691/png-chinese-legend-customizable-cut-outView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Soga no Goro Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949907/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591459/dog-priest-iphone-wallpaper-religion-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Sangoro II as Sakura-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949014/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13289892/art-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Nakaomi Katsumi Disguised as the Farmer Datta no Nizo, in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020717/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950709/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro V as Momonoi Wakasanosuke (right), and Nakamura Nakazo I as Kakogawa Honzo (left), in the Play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949837/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483864/dance-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Otani Hiroji III as Koga Saburo, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Devil of Kogakeyama, the Spirit of Wakasa no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020944/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePNG Victorian girl playing stilt illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230261/png-black-child-collage-elementView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Momonoi Wakasanosuke Yasuchika (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948958/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTired tattooed woman yawning, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123592/tired-tattooed-woman-yawning-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Shizuka (Shizkua Gozen) Disguised as Tamazusa in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010894/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III as Kawazu no Saburo in the Play Myoto-giku Izu no Kisewata, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944363/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness game poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617645/business-game-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hige no Ikyu in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951119/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDoodle women investment png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184990/doodle-women-investment-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Kan Shojo in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011166/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog dressed as teacher, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9427765/dog-dressed-teacher-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Akugenda Yoshira Disguised as a Pilgrim, in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950776/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer png hand, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070573/graphic-designer-png-hand-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ikushima Daikichi III as the Courtesan Naniwazu in the Play Saki Masuya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949669/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Oiso no Tora or Kewaizaka no Shosho, Disguised as a Female Komusu (?), in the Play Yui Kanoko…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951455/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950420/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Riko I as Hakata no Kojoro (?) in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952701/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644688/dance-lessons-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Onoe no Mae in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at the Morita Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951579/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license