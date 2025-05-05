Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapan jogocartoonpaperbookpatternpersonartdrawingThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the footman Gunsuke and Sakata Sajuro I as Yamaga no Sashiro in the play "Iro Jogo Mitsugumi Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1765 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 552 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1380 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Actors Bando Hikosaburo II as Watanabe no Tsuna and Matsumoto Tomijuro as Hakamadare no Yasusuke in the play "Furitsumu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021254/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Ike no Shoji in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039708/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Ebizo II as Musashibo Benkei, Sakata Shintaro (?) as Soga no Goro, and Takigawa Kinya (?) as Soga no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955461/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946207/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683629/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII, Ichimura Kamezo I as Wankyu, and Nakamura Kiyosaburo I as Matsuyama in the play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954653/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Nagoya Sanzaburo in the play "Higashiyama-dono Kabuki no Tsuitachi," performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948945/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404036/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Koroku in the play "Furitsumu Hana Nidai Genji," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021628/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Monzukushi Nagoya Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020061/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043045/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatsugoyomi Kotobuki Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039664/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Onio Shinzaemon and Onoe Kikugoro I as the courtesan Usugumo in the play "Nanakusa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946217/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji II as Asahina Saburo in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953156/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actors Tamazawa Saijiro I as Oiso no Tora and Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Soga no Juro in the play "Haru wa Akebono Kuruwa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952674/image-cartoon-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as the pageboy Kichisaburo in the play "Nanakusa Wakayagi Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946284/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Actors Matsumoto Koshiro II as Kumasaka Chohan, Ichimura Kamezo I as Ise no Saburo, and Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951766/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro and Ikushima Daikichi II as Kewaizaka no Shosho in the play "Monzukushi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011110/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220671/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956866/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Matsue as Oshichi in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042952/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031034/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as shirabyoshi dancer Makomo no Mae in the joruri "Iru ni Makase Yumiharizuki," performed at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701338/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license