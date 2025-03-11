rawpixel
The Poet Sojo Henjo, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)
Save
Edit Image
Editable sketch book mockup design
The Poet Sojo Henjo, from the series "Modern Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Tosei kodomo rokkasen)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
The Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen), from the series "Collection of Comic Performances from the Niwaka Festival in the…
Vintage education editable collage element set
Narihira, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
Secret book club poster template
Sojo Henjo, from the series "Fashionable Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Furyu kodakara rokkasen)" by Kikukawa Eizan
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Otomo no Kuronushi, from the series "Fashionable Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Furyu kodakara rokkasen)" by Kikukawa…
World Book Day poster template
Ariwara no Narihira, from the series "Fashionable Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Furyu kodakara rokkasen)" by Kikukawa…
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
Funya no Yasuhide, Two Women in a Gusty Autumn Landscape, from the series "Rokkasen (The Six Immortal Poets)" by Katsukawa…
Vintage education editable collage element set
Poem by Bun'ya no Yasuhide, from the series "Modern Versions of the Six Immortal Poets (Imayo fuzoku rokkasen)" by Isoda…
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Kuronushi, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
Autumn semester poster template
Geese Descending in Mid Autumn (Seishu no rakugan), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by…
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carrying a lantern sponsored by the Motozaimoku-cho, from the series "The Festival of the Sanno Shrine (Sanno gosairei)" by…
Editable child education collage remix
A Fan Suggesting a Dispersed Storm (Sensu no seiran) from the series "Eight Fashionable Scenes of the Parlor (Furyu zashiki…
Animal tales Instagram post template
Komachi, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
Weekly reading Instagram post template
Ono no Komachi, from the series "Fashionable Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Furyu kodakara rokkasen)" by Kikukawa Eizan
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Merchant (Sho) from the series Beauties Illustrating the Four Social Classes (Adesugata shi no ko sho) by Torii Kiyonaga
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Samurai (Shi) from the series Beauties Illustrating the Four Social Classes (Adesugata shi no ko sho) by Torii Kiyonaga
Book club Instagram post template
Poem by Sojo Henjo, from the series "Six Famous Poets (Rokkasen)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Carrying a Lantern Decorated with a Pavilion, Gohei, Flowers, and Fan (Sekiguchi-cho Rosoku-cho no banto), from the series…
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
The Courtesan on PaThe Courtesan Toji of the Ogiya with Her Attendants Satoji and Uraji, from the series "Models for…
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Yasuhide, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
