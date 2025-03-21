Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageasian stampstampcartoonbookframepatternpersonartMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Ichizo III by Utagawa YoshitoraOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2016 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13866718/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Onoe Kikugoro V by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010684/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseThe actors Onoe Kikugoro III as Hayano Kanpei and Mimasu Gennosuke as Enya Hangan by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031005/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView licenseMemorial portrait: Ichikawa Ebizo V (Danjuro VII) looking up at a painting of the late Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956846/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021198/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827348/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView licenseMemorial Portraits of the Actors Bando Shuka I, Arashi Otohachi III, and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950267/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496134/content-creator-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe actors Nakamura Fukusuke I as Matsugae Matonosuke and Ichikawa Komazo VII as Nikki Danjo in the play "Konoshita Kage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952846/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685904/family-love-quote-poster-templateView licenseMemorial Portraits of the Actors Otani Baju II (right) and Ichikawa Monnosuke III (left) by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955616/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956886/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496140/content-creator-blog-banner-templateView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Ebizo V (Ichikawa Danjuro VII) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954892/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955794/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Ebizo V by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030935/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954831/memorial-portrait-the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-viii-utagawa-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Ebizo V and Ichikawa Saruzo I by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955169/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13060875/chinese-dragon-illustrationView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichimura Takenojo V by Utagawa Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021190/memorial-portrait-the-actor-ichimura-takenojo-utagawa-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseNew video Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14051164/new-video-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Benzo I as Shuntokumaru by Torii Kiyotsunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701330/the-actor-ichikawa-benzo-shuntokumaru-torii-kiyotsuneFree Image from public domain licenseempowered women quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686789/empowered-women-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Kodanji IV and Poet Shinba Koyasuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956884/memorial-portrait-the-actor-ichikawa-kodanji-and-poet-shinba-koyasuFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage instant photo frame butterfly hd wallpaper, retro Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785125/png-vintage-instant-photo-frame-butterfly-wallpaper-retro-ephemera-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Kanjaku II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953225/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13060028/chinese-dragon-illustrationView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Tanosuke III, from the series "Reminiscences of Elegant Actors (Fuga wazaogi shinobu)" by Tsukioka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952096/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with Parasol background, Claude Monet's vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703074/png-acrylic-paint-adult-apparelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Ebizo V as Asahina Tobei by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955252/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540620/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Onoe Kikugoro IV, from the diptych "Visions of Mementos in Double Mirrors (Awase kagami…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040081/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license