Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagefashioncartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultKyoto: Courtesan of the Shimabara, from an untitled series of the three capitals by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1063 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2658 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAdventurous woman png, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580604/adventurous-woman-png-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOsaka: Courtesan of the Shinmachi, from an untitled series of the three capitals by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021107/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952080/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Women Reading by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956817/two-women-reading-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956861/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDongfang Shuo (Tohosaku), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952551/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Tale of Sagoromo, from the series "Ten Courtly Tales for the Honcho Circle (Honchoren monogatari juban)" by Yashima…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020781/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOno no Komachi, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954941/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUsugumo, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956224/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseThe Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove (Chikurin shichiken), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944747/image-plant-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseLongevity: Wo Quan (Ju, Akusen), from an untitled series of happiness, prosperity, and longevity by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030926/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030924/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese Poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956856/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 3: Zhang Fei (Sono san: Chohi), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011539/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAdventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574251/adventurous-woman-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Chinese Women Examining Thread and a Spider’s Web in a Box, from the series "Diptych for the Drum Group" by Yashima…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020947/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Ten Great Disciples of Confucius (Komon jittetsu), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948257/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGenderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725533/genderless-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLiu Haichan (Gamma), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei mitate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952328/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135985/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseLady Tomoe (Tomoe jo), from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957706/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman lifestyle line art editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392523/woman-lifestyle-line-art-editable-design-community-remixView licenseJurojin, from the series "A Parody of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune (Mitate shichifukujin)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952120/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Nine Old Men of Mount Xiang (Kozan kyuro), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika Circle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954637/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563281/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951974/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain license