Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetorii kiyomasucartoonpaperanimalbirdpatternpersonartThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Tokiwa in the play "Tonozukuri Genji Junidan," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1744 by Torii Kiyomasu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 585 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1462 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623373/lion-man-holding-flower-bouquet-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Actor Tomizawa Montaro I as Miyako no Mae in the play "Izu Genji Horai Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944767/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Kume no Sennin, Onoe Kikugoro I as Goi-no-suke Takenari, and Otani Hiroji II as Hata no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956862/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as the pageboy Kichisaburo in the play "Nanakusa Wakayagi Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946284/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseThe Actors Tamazawa Saijiro I as Ushiwakamaru, Segawa Kikunojo I as Oroku, and Otani Oniji I as Matano Goro in the play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956347/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCraft collage animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719107/craft-collage-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Onio Shinzaemon and Onoe Kikugoro I as the courtesan Usugumo in the play "Nanakusa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946217/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseThe Actors Arashi Koroku I as Makomo no Mae and Ichikawa Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi in the play "Shusse Momijigari,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031002/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III as Hata no Daizen Taketora in the play "Kisoeuta Sakae Komachi," performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011942/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517107/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizo II as Shinozuka Goro in the play "Funayosooi Mitsugi Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956017/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763841/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Koroku in the play "Furitsumu Hana Nidai Genji," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021628/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517104/ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo I as Ochiyo and Matsushima Kichisaburo as Ochiyo's spirit in the play "Higashiyama Gojitsu Yaoya…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944500/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo I as Mizue Gozen in the play "Suehiro Izu Nikki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021390/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePeacock paper craft editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596043/peacock-paper-craft-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Oguri Hangan in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947097/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Ebizo II as Musashibo Benkei, Sakata Shintaro (?) as Soga no Goro, and Takigawa Kinya (?) as Soga no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955461/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kichiji II as Okichi, Bando Hikosaburo II as Shuntokumaru, and Onoe Kikugoro I as Sagizaka Bannai in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054093/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseThe Actors Otani Hiroji II as Kawazu Saburo and Nakamura Sukegoro I as Matano Goro in the play "Kashiwa ga Toge Kichirei no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955772/image-dragon-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956866/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Shinozuka Goro Sadatsuna in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952394/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Kumenosuke in the play "Na no Hana Akebono Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042631/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue entertainment background, illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764298/editable-blue-entertainment-background-illustration-remixView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke I as Minamoto no Yoshiie and Sodesaki Iseno I as Onoe no Mae in the play "Kaomise Junidan,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946101/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563282/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseThe Actor Sanjo Kantaro II as Oshichi in the play "Nanakusa Fukki Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020235/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license