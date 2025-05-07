rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Temptation, plate 453 by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
Save
Edit Image
mancartoon bookcartoonpaperbookpersonartdrawing
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
“- Mr. Colimard, if you don't stop immediately ogling the dancers in such an unseemly manner, I will take you home before…
“- Mr. Colimard, if you don't stop immediately ogling the dancers in such an unseemly manner, I will take you home before…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976879/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Don't You Meddle With It!, plate 20 by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
Don't You Meddle With It!, plate 20 by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975124/dont-you-meddle-with-it-plate-honore-victorin-daumierFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
A Fair Reward Presented in 1800 by the Un-Prudish Savages of North America to Louis-Philippe of Orléans, surgeon and…
A Fair Reward Presented in 1800 by the Un-Prudish Savages of North America to Louis-Philippe of Orléans, surgeon and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980842/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
Damn Boots! That Will Teach Me to Take Smaller Steps...” plate 6 from Coquetterie by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
Damn Boots! That Will Teach Me to Take Smaller Steps...” plate 6 from Coquetterie by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988287/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Grenelle Wells. The director Mr. Mulot and his son finally reaching the end of their work, crossing their arms and…
The Grenelle Wells. The director Mr. Mulot and his son finally reaching the end of their work, crossing their arms and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991688/image-paper-cartoon-handsFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery book cover template
Murder mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Very High and Mighty Legitimate Brats. Peoples, defend yourselves, tear yourselves to pieces, sacrifice yourselves for these…
Very High and Mighty Legitimate Brats. Peoples, defend yourselves, tear yourselves to pieces, sacrifice yourselves for these…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990154/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
“- It really shouldn't be allowed to return from Bercy in a state like this.... an established man like you.... I am so…
“- It really shouldn't be allowed to return from Bercy in a state like this.... an established man like you.... I am so…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986011/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
“- Hey, Baptiste, what are these two shouting for the last hour… I am sure they are fighting! - Oh no, they make such funny…
“- Hey, Baptiste, what are these two shouting for the last hour… I am sure they are fighting! - Oh no, they make such funny…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984071/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
In the bell section, plate 27 from L'exposition Universelle by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
In the bell section, plate 27 from L'exposition Universelle by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993630/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Man Overboard! “- Harpoon him more firmly!.... we can't get him otherwise! And you, hold his legs up in the air, that's very…
Man Overboard! “- Harpoon him more firmly!.... we can't get him otherwise! And you, hold his legs up in the air, that's very…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015071/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
A New Outfit for the Lion's Hunt, plate 395 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
A New Outfit for the Lion's Hunt, plate 395 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969219/image-lions-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Book reading, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Book reading, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579100/book-reading-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
“- Well, are you finally finished?... after all it's tiring to relax for such a long time,” plate 1 from Les Artistes A La…
“- Well, are you finally finished?... after all it's tiring to relax for such a long time,” plate 1 from Les Artistes A La…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993048/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Book reading, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Book reading, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542490/book-reading-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
“I don't want to go into such a deep water...... there are surely big fish in there!,” plate 1 from Enfantillages by Honoré…
“I don't want to go into such a deep water...... there are surely big fish in there!,” plate 1 from Enfantillages by Honoré…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047885/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Marius At Carthage. Soldier, say to the senate that in my noble poverty I have taken for a chair a ruin And if I were in…
Marius At Carthage. Soldier, say to the senate that in my noble poverty I have taken for a chair a ruin And if I were in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985150/image-paper-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Study of Reverence for the Quadrille of the Lancers, plate 380 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
Study of Reverence for the Quadrille of the Lancers, plate 380 from Actualités by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992462/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Book reading, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Book reading, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579103/book-reading-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
The husband wants him to look at his hot-bed, the friend only dreams of seeing his wife, plate 3 from Les Amisa by Honoré…
The husband wants him to look at his hot-bed, the friend only dreams of seeing his wife, plate 3 from Les Amisa by Honoré…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988673/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
“Come on in, Monsieur, don't be shy. It's a living picture.... just like (you'd see) at the Porte St. Martin,” plate 62 from…
“Come on in, Monsieur, don't be shy. It's a living picture.... just like (you'd see) at the Porte St. Martin,” plate 62 from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977742/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
At the Deligny Baths. - The ladder at 4 p.m., plate 33 from Croquis D'été by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
At the Deligny Baths. - The ladder at 4 p.m., plate 33 from Croquis D'été by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982090/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Weekly reading Instagram post template
Weekly reading Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView license
"From your obedient subjects receive on your day of honor these two modest bunches of flowers. They will make you rejoice…
"From your obedient subjects receive on your day of honor these two modest bunches of flowers. They will make you rejoice…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974801/image-paper-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
A Man Saved Against his Will, plate seven from Les Canotiers Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
A Man Saved Against his Will, plate seven from Les Canotiers Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986046/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license