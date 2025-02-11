rawpixel
Mishima, from the series "Fifty-three Pairings for the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsui)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
old envelopeplanttreeskybookartjapanese artdrawing
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Seki: Priest Ikkyu and the Hell Courtesan, from the series "Fifty-three Pairings for the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan…
Learning Japanese book cover template
Visitor from Yase in Kyoto (Kyoto Yase no marebito), section of a sheet from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shirasuka: View of Shiomi Slope (Shirasuka, Shiomizaka zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido…
Letters blog banner template
Mitsuke: Ferryboats on the Tenryu River (Mitsuke, Tenryugawa no funawatashi)—No. 29, from the series "Fifty-three Stations…
Blue retro plant environment background, editable design
Mariko—No. 21, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Reisho…
Editable vintage collage design element set
Mishima, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Tokaido (Tokaido harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
Ejiri: Distant View of Miho (Ejiri, Miho enbo), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan…
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text and design
Yui: Satta Peak (Yui, Satta mine), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsugi no…
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
Odawara: Fishermen's Houses on the Beach (Odawara, kaigan gyosha), no. 10 from the series "Famous Sights of the Fifty-three…
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
Kanaya: The Far Bank of the Oi River (Kanaya, Oigawa engan), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road…
Aesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable design
Hodogaya: Distant View of the Kamakura Mountains from the Rest House near the Boundary Tree (Hodogaya, Kyoboku tateba…
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ishiyakushi: Ishiyakushi Temple (Ishiyakushi, Ishiyakushiji), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido…
Eco weekly magazine cover template
Otsu: Hashirii Teahouse (Otsu, Hashirii chaya), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi…
Horror tales poster template
Tsuchiyama—No. 50, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Reisho…
Fantasy novel poster template
Mishima: Morning Mist (Mishima, asagiri), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsugi…
Horror tales Instagram post template
Mishima: Morning Mist (Mishima, asagiri), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan tsugi…
Condolences quote phone wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Sakanoshita: Peak of Fudesute Mountain (Sakanoshita, Fudesute mine), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido…
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Oiso: Saigyo's Hut at Shigitatsu Marsh (Oiso, Shigitatsusawa Saigyoan), no. 9 from the series "Famous Sight of the Fifty…
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Okazaki: Yahagi Bridge (Okazaki, Yahagi no hashi), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…
Japanese Sakura flower background, pink botanical illustration, editable design
Odawara: The Sakawa River (Odawara, Sakawagawa), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido gojusan…
