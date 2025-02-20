rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study of a Draped Woman Leaning on a Pedestal by François Boucher
Save
Edit Image
rococo public domainabstract paintings public domainbouchersketchwomanrelief sketchprincessancient statue
Ancient Greek Museum ticket template, editable design
Ancient Greek Museum ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Head of a Woman by François Boucher
Head of a Woman by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983220/head-woman-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView license
Psyche's Entrance into Cupid's Palace from the Story of Psyche by François Boucher
Psyche's Entrance into Cupid's Palace from the Story of Psyche by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001225/image-flower-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092713/image-angel-person-artView license
Head of Girl in Profile to Right by François Boucher
Head of Girl in Profile to Right by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999326/head-girl-profile-right-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Music by François Boucher instant film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Music by François Boucher instant film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191418/png-aesthetic-allegory-music-angelView license
A Study for Two Nymphs by François Boucher
A Study for Two Nymphs by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969544/study-for-two-nymphs-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Monument to Mignard by Francois Boucher
Monument to Mignard by Francois Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923605/monument-mignard-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Heaven on earth editable poster template, rococo original art illustration from Francois Boucher
Heaven on earth editable poster template, rococo original art illustration from Francois Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23071392/png-angel-skyView license
Studies of the Madonna and Child and of Heads (recto); Madonna and Child with Saint John Seated in a Landscape (verso) by…
Studies of the Madonna and Child and of Heads (recto); Madonna and Child with Saint John Seated in a Landscape (verso) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248136/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Coffee beans label template
Coffee beans label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView license
Study of a Cabbage by François Boucher
Study of a Cabbage by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038720/study-cabbage-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Artist in His Studio by François Boucher
The Artist in His Studio by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297490/the-artist-his-studio-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition Facebook post template
Interactive exhibition Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063806/interactive-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView license
Study for a Ceiling Decoration by Michel Corneille the Elder
Study for a Ceiling Decoration by Michel Corneille the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263079/study-for-ceiling-decoration-michel-corneille-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788450/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Allegorical Figures for a Ceiling Decoration
Allegorical Figures for a Ceiling Decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226989/allegorical-figures-for-ceiling-decorationFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713013/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Are They Thinking about the Grape? (Pensent-ils au raisin?) by François Boucher
Are They Thinking about the Grape? (Pensent-ils au raisin?) by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961726/are-they-thinking-about-the-grape-pensent-ils-raisin-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Craft festival Instagram post template, editable text
Craft festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797396/craft-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Draped Woman, Seen From Back by François Boucher
Draped Woman, Seen From Back by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976272/draped-woman-seen-from-back-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312107/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Project for a Cartouche: An Allegory of Minerva, Fame, History and Faith Overcoming Ignorance and Time by François Boucher
Project for a Cartouche: An Allegory of Minerva, Fame, History and Faith Overcoming Ignorance and Time by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038334/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Facebook post template
Art gallery events Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063802/art-gallery-events-facebook-post-templateView license
Academic Study of a Reclining Male Nude by François Boucher
Academic Study of a Reclining Male Nude by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968703/academic-study-reclining-male-nude-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14700132/art-exhibitionView license
Rinaldo and Armida (after Boucher) by Charles Nicolas Cochin II and François Boucher
Rinaldo and Armida (after Boucher) by Charles Nicolas Cochin II and François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311642/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue png, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue png, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580978/art-nouveau-statue-png-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration for La Fontaine's Pierrette et le Pot-au-Lait by Follower of François Boucher
Illustration for La Fontaine's Pierrette et le Pot-au-Lait by Follower of François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025084/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Music, angel background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Music, angel background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159319/allegory-music-angel-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Girl Reading "Héloise and Abélard" (1770) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucher
Young Girl Reading "Héloise and Abélard" (1770) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023311/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Instagram post template
Music lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622821/music-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Death of Meleager by Francois Boucher
Death of Meleager by Francois Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923463/death-meleager-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163023/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Allegory in Honor of Jean-Baptiste Colbert by Charles Errard and Jean Baptiste Corneille
Allegory in Honor of Jean-Baptiste Colbert by Charles Errard and Jean Baptiste Corneille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262719/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Female Greek statue remixed by rawpixel
Female Greek statue remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a Faun by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucher
Head of a Faun by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017119/head-faun-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license