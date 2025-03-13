Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecrucifix sketchpaintingcross crucifixcartoonpaperpersoncrossartThe Crucifixion by Martin SchongauerOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 817 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2043 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion, from The Passion by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978848/the-crucifixion-from-the-passion-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Crucifixion by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054599/the-crucifixion-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050750/god-trust-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion with Four Angels by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047249/the-crucifixion-with-four-angels-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross by Michel François Dandré-Bardonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998402/christ-the-cross-michel-francois-dandre-bardonFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516272/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseChrist Enthroned by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970912/christ-enthroned-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448043/mens-mental-health-poster-templateView licenseSt. Bartholomew, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970171/st-bartholomew-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Crucifixion with the Holy Women, St. John and Roman Soldiers by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972624/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Madonna and Child on a Grassy Bench by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969179/the-madonna-and-child-grassy-bench-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050738/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseSt. Veronica by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971702/st-veronica-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseChrist Blessing by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982247/christ-blessing-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseSt. John the Baptist by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969015/st-john-the-baptist-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493862/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe Third Foolish Virgin by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974346/the-third-foolish-virgin-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178628/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseHistoric religious art depictionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024604/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSt. Paul, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975121/st-paul-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseSt. Martin by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974722/st-martin-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSt. Andrew, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968565/st-andrew-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (The Small Crucifixion) by Albrecht Altdorferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702217/christ-the-cross-the-small-crucifixion-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe First Wise Virgin by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968267/the-first-wise-virgin-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe First Foolish Virgin by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972539/the-first-foolish-virgin-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseOrthodox faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11834163/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. James Major, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968417/st-james-major-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license