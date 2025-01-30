Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagespaindamasksilk damaskpatternartfloral patternpinkcraftTwo PanelsOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2439 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019192/panelFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004854/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseChoosing fabrics Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639222/choosing-fabrics-instagram-post-templateView licenseOrnate red damask patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702357/panelFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004579/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001735/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027739/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035562/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027053/panelFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFour Panelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037147/four-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseDamask rose Facebook ad template, vintage flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7520479/imageView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026982/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseDamask rose Facebook ad template, vintage flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7519826/imageView licensePanel (woven #6)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029799/panel-woven-6Free Image from public domain licenseDamask rose Facebook post template, vintage flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7519754/imageView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005369/panelFree Image from public domain licenseDamask rose Instagram post template, vintage flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7520466/imageView licensePanel (Showing Symbols of the Four Seasons)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051359/panel-showing-symbols-the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814157/sale-shopping-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004295/panelFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseIntricate floral pattern textilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018924/panelFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052385/panelFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseElegant floral damask patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006060/panelFree Image from public domain licenseTropical paper craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751036/tropical-paper-craft-editable-design-element-setView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026811/panelFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000418/panelFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037526/fragmentFree Image from public domain license