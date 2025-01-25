rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fragment (Trouser Band) by Han-Chinese
Save
Edit Image
textile patternchina bluepatternartcraftornamentrugtapestry
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052229/womans-trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Fragment (Touser Bands) by Han-Chinese
Fragment (Touser Bands) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052905/fragment-touser-bands-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052386/womans-trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036613/womans-trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001128/trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Woman's Sleeve Bands by Han-Chinese
Woman's Sleeve Bands by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003692/womans-sleeve-bands-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Woman's Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004686/womans-trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049635/trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049234/trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051136/trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Panel (Dress Fabric) by Han-Chinese
Panel (Dress Fabric) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004868/panel-dress-fabric-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Panel (Furnishing Fabric) by Han-Chinese
Panel (Furnishing Fabric) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034288/panel-furnishing-fabric-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Panel (Furnishing Fabric) by Han-Chinese
Panel (Furnishing Fabric) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003189/panel-furnishing-fabric-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral pattern, green background
Vintage floral pattern, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190698/vintage-floral-pattern-green-backgroundView license
Fragment (Trouser Band) by Han-Chinese
Fragment (Trouser Band) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036429/fragment-trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036334/trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
Trouser Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702376/trouser-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Panel (For Sleeve Bands) by Han-Chinese
Panel (For Sleeve Bands) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018975/panel-for-sleeve-bands-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564366/png-accessory-android-wallpaper-archView license
Fragment (From a Sleeve Band) by Han-Chinese
Fragment (From a Sleeve Band) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053742/fragment-from-sleeve-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551719/png-abstract-accessory-android-wallpaperView license
Panel (Dress Fabric) by Han-Chinese
Panel (Dress Fabric) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034830/panel-dress-fabric-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564372/png-accessory-android-wallpaper-archView license
Woman's Sleeve Band by Han-Chinese
Woman's Sleeve Band by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051386/womans-sleeve-band-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license