Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagecarpetmosaics italymosaiccarpet textureembroiderywoven silkfurnishing fabricgreen embroideryPanel (Furnishing Fabric)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2008 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable modern rattan furniture design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331407/editable-modern-rattan-furniture-design-element-setView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026074/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable modern rattan furniture design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331299/editable-modern-rattan-furniture-design-element-setView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026362/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable modern rattan furniture design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331233/editable-modern-rattan-furniture-design-element-setView licenseFurnishing fabric panel. Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16110954/image-rose-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827800/fabric-sale-facebook-post-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051356/panelFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseIntricate vintage oriental rug designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018780/carpetFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licensePanel (Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019185/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005604/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView licenseWoman's Ceremonial Skirt (tapis) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002370/womans-ceremonial-skirt-tapis-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic comfort baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20845008/organic-comfort-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003816/panelFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift shop, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520491/christmas-gift-shop-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005702/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364159/fabric-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037385/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFilm fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035023/panelFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic silk fabric mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214758/realistic-silk-fabric-mockup-editable-designView licensePanel (Pillow Case?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018939/panel-pillow-caseFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027215/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wall living room mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665069/minimal-wall-living-room-mockup-editable-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027680/panelFree Image from public domain licenseLotto possibility blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026581/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823915/the-colosseum-blog-banner-templateView licensePanel (From a Dress)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049158/panel-from-dressFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseIntricate floral vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001308/borderFree Image from public domain licenseStack of clothes element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999904/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033448/panelFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Italy blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823863/discover-italy-blog-banner-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004295/panelFree Image from public domain license