Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageindia gateeast india companytaj mahaltree mughalagraold india photosplanttreeThe Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John MurrayOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 979 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2447 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665663/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014969/the-tomb-itimad-ud-dawlah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521473/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTaj Mahal from the banks of the Yamuna Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264050/taj-mahal-from-the-banks-the-yamuna-riverFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521481/happy-republic-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal and surrounding gardens, Agra, India: aerial view. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963879/photo-image-plant-taj-mahal-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India; gardens in the foreground. Photograph by Felice Beato, ca. 1858.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989959/photo-image-plant-person-taj-mahalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521462/happy-republic-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal and its surrounding gardens, Agra, India: aerial view. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965143/photo-image-plant-person-taj-mahalFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseTaj Mahal by Dr John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262261/taj-mahal-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221303/happy-republic-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India: the gateway. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961891/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-the-gateway-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713691/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India: entrance gate. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957009/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-entrance-gate-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713660/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India: entrance gate. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990579/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-entrance-gate-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686190/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India. Photograph by Felice Beato, ca. 1858.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951448/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-photograph-felice-beato-ca-1858Free Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705050/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India: aerial view. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964249/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-aerial-view-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain licenseIndia travel Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665705/india-travel-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India; its reflection in the pool in the foreground. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963240/photo-image-plant-person-taj-mahalFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850257/visit-india-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952883/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850333/visit-india-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTaj Mahalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266672/taj-mahalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9939672/happy-republic-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India; people on the banks of the river in the foreground. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019958/photo-image-person-taj-mahal-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828501/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal and adjacent buildings, Agra, India; a riverboat in the foreground. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967824/photo-image-person-taj-mahal-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal social story template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713538/taj-mahal-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseTaj Mahal. Agrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259882/taj-mahal-agraFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650610/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra: interior: decorative marble screen enclosing the sarcophagi of Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jehan. Photograph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012007/photo-image-art-marble-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713564/taj-mahal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTaj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1862) by John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786972/photo-image-taj-mahal-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy republic day social story template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713683/happy-republic-day-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra, India. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960594/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain license