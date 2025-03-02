Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageborderfabricpatternpersonartfloral patternadultwomanBorder (Furnishing Fabric)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 750 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1875 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518817/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037333/panelFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseShakespeare and Garrick (Furnishing Fabric) by Louis François Roubillachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002918/shakespeare-and-garrick-furnishing-fabric-louis-francois-roubillacFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseFragment (Furnishing Fabric). Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16116467/image-paper-pattern-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseFragment (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018901/fragment-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseFragment (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037479/fragment-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541720/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric) by Wright & Lee (Producer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028045/panel-furnishing-fabric-wright-lee-producerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029804/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005917/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025418/panel-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHead cloth for Bed Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005580/head-cloth-for-bed-setFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseUncle Tom's Cabin (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027874/uncle-toms-cabin-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseE Pluribus Unum (From the Many, One) (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036207/pluribus-unum-from-the-many-one-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseLe Couronnement de la Rosière (The Crowning of the Rose Maiden) (Furnishing Fabric) by Jean Baptiste Huet (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001696/image-rose-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687728/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChanging Seasons (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000749/changing-seasons-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687742/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFragment (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027370/fragment-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseLa Trève de Dieu (God's Truce) (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027921/treve-dieu-gods-truce-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licenseHanginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036464/hangingFree Image from public domain licenseGreen flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480753/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseGothic Arches (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052914/gothic-arches-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseEros Gathering Flowers (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033966/eros-gathering-flowers-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licensePink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632596/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseFragment (Furnishing Fabric) by Hablot Knight Brownehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036425/fragment-furnishing-fabric-hablot-knight-browneFree Image from public domain license