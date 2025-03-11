rawpixel
Daikokuten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Animal tales Instagram post template
Tamonten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jurojin, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in the Floating World (Ukiyo Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Editable sketch book mockup design
Hotei, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Ukiyo shichi fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Summer beach, vacation photo collage, editable design
Fukurokuju, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in the Floating World (Ukiyo Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Benzaiten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in the Floating World (Ukiyo Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ebisu, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hotei, from the series "Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi-fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Beauties Parodying the Seven Sages - A Selection of Younger Courtesans (Shichi kenjin yatsushi bijin shinzo zoroe): Momiji…
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bush Clover (Hagi), from an untitled series of Flowers by Suzuki Harunobu
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Ofuji, the Shop Girl of the Motoyanagiya, with a Customer by Suzuki Harunobu
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Freeing a captured bird by Suzuki Harunobu
PNG element summer beach, vacation photo collage, editable design
Boy as Hotei, from an untitled series of children as the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Kitao Shigemasa
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ono no Komachi Visiting Kiyomizu Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Isoda Koryusai
Secret book club poster template
The Seventh Month (Shichi gatsu), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu junikagetsu)" by Utagawa Toyokuni I
World Book Day poster template
Poem by Minamoto no Saneakira Ason, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Night Rain of the Tea Stand, from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kyoto: The Imperial Palace (Kyo, Dairi), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also…
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
A Fan Suggesting a Dispersed Storm (Sensu no seiran) from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Torii…
Autumn semester poster template
A Mirror on a Stand Suggesting the Autumnal Moon (Kyodai no shugetsu), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki…
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot (Omu), from the series "Floating World Versions of the Seven Komachi (Ukiyo Nana Komachi)" by Torii Kiyonaga
