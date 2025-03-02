Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperpersonartdrawingadultwomanpaintingweddingMartin Vanden Bogaert Desjardins by Gérard EdelinckOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2281 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseMartin Vanden Bogaert Desjardins by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968405/martin-vanden-bogaert-desjardins-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMartin van den Bogaert, called Desjardins, Dutch Sculptor and Director of the French Royal Academy of Painting and Sculpture…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796594/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePompone de Bellièvre by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048863/pompone-bellievre-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseMartin Vanden Bogaert, called Desjardinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197763/martin-vanden-bogaert-called-desjardinsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre Simon, Engraver by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978859/pierre-simon-engraver-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCharles d'Hozier, King's Genealogist by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975604/charles-dhozier-kings-genealogist-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHyacinthe Rigaud by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968521/hyacinthe-rigaud-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhilippe de Champaigne by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974093/philippe-champaigne-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing Louis XIV is crowned with a garland while the 'Dictionaire de l'academie françoise' is celebrated with flowers by three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991107/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's beauty podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050819/womens-beauty-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseMartin Desjardins by Gerard Edelinck and Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010438/martin-desjardins-gerard-edelinck-and-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseSt. Barbara by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968769/st-barbara-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseJules Hardouin Mansart by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985299/jules-hardouin-mansart-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Pleasures of the Ball by Gérard Scotin, IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975456/the-pleasures-the-ball-gerard-scotinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696537/vintage-woman-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJean-Charles Parent by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985994/jean-charles-parent-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseHoly Family of Jesus Christ by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973175/holy-family-jesus-christ-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703625/wedding-photos-poster-template-and-designView licenseChrist Blessing by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982247/christ-blessing-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseSt. Jude, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977140/st-jude-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Stephen by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014427/st-stephen-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517151/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseChrist Crowned With Thorns, from The Passion by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978905/christ-crowned-with-thorns-from-the-passion-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseClaude Mellan by Gérard Edelinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986968/claude-mellan-gerard-edelinckFree Image from public domain license