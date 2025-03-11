rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hinazuru of the Chojiya, Whose Attendants Are Tsuruji and Tsuruno (Chojiya uchi Hinazuru, Tsuruji, Tsuruno), from the series…
Save
Edit Image
kitagawa utamaropresentutamarocartoonpersonartclothingdrawing
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Somenosuke of the Matsubaya, [whose attendants are] Wakagi, Wakaba (Matsubaya uchi Somenosuke, Wakagi, Wakaba), from the…
Somenosuke of the Matsubaya, [whose attendants are] Wakagi, Wakaba (Matsubaya uchi Somenosuke, Wakagi, Wakaba), from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945537/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Takigawa, from the series "Array of Supreme Beauties of the Present Day (Toji zensei bijin zoroe)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Takigawa, from the series "Array of Supreme Beauties of the Present Day (Toji zensei bijin zoroe)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020202/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020858/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hour of the Horse (Uma no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Horse (Uma no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947269/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Beauty and Attendant on New Year’s Day, from the series “Pleasures for Beauties on the Five Festival Days" ("Bijin gosetsu…
Beauty and Attendant on New Year’s Day, from the series “Pleasures for Beauties on the Five Festival Days" ("Bijin gosetsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946146/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…
Hour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945682/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
Hour of the Hare [6am] (U no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Hare [6am] (U no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946166/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Hour of the Ox [2am] (Ushi no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Ox [2am] (Ushi no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945671/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Yosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…
Yosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946093/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Double Pillow by Kitagawa Utamaro
Double Pillow by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050531/double-pillow-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Traditional Japanese women courtesans holding a fan with elaborate hair ornaments vintage illustration wall art print and…
Traditional Japanese women courtesans holding a fan with elaborate hair ornaments vintage illustration wall art print and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2267474/premium-illustration-image-ukiyoe-japanese-art-woodblock-printView license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hour of the Dragon (Tatsu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Dragon (Tatsu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947834/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamaro
A Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945361/courtesan-and-her-attendant-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Birthday picnic penguin, digital art editable remix
Birthday picnic penguin, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12631319/birthday-picnic-penguin-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Hour of the Rat [12pm] (Ne no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Rat [12pm] (Ne no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945923/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592579/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Wakakusa of the Chojiya with Her Attendants Asano and Midori, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs…
The Courtesan Wakakusa of the Chojiya with Her Attendants Asano and Midori, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956584/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Birthday picnic penguin, digital art editable remix
Birthday picnic penguin, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633836/birthday-picnic-penguin-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Hitomoto of the Daimonjiya with Attendants Senkaku and Banki by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hitomoto of the Daimonjiya with Attendants Senkaku and Banki by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039639/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hinazuru of the Keizetsuro, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Beauties (Bijin kiryo kurabe) (Keizetsuro Hinazuru)" by…
Hinazuru of the Keizetsuro, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Beauties (Bijin kiryo kurabe) (Keizetsuro Hinazuru)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945256/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Clothing store gift voucher template
Clothing store gift voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695513/clothing-store-gift-voucher-templateView license
Tomimoto Toyohina by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tomimoto Toyohina by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703280/tomimoto-toyohina-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license