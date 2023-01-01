https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage tern png bird, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9707876View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2014 x 2518 pxCompatible with :Vintage tern png bird, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More