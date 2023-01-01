https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726234Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage world map png, geography, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9726234View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2800 x 2800 pxCompatible with :Vintage world map png, geography, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More