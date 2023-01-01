Vintage plus size woman sitting rear view character illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 9729466 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1857 x 2322 px | 300 dpi | 25.6 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1857 x 2322 px | 300 dpi