https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9730198Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage iresine plant png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9730198View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1200 x 1680 pxCompatible with :Vintage iresine plant png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More