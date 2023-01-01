https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9730478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage book png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9730478View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2708 x 3384 pxCompatible with :Vintage book png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More