rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733878
Vintage plum png fruit, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage plum png fruit, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9733878

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage plum png fruit, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More