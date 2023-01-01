Garden stair watercolor background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Free Personal and Business use ID : 9734295 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2324 x 2324 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 2324 x 2324 px | 300 dpi | 30.94 MB