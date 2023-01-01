https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734326Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage plums psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9734326View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3348 x 4185 px | 300 dpi | 116.83 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3348 x 4185 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage plums psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More