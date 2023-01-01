https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734643Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pastel landscape border illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9734643View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4096 x 2731 px | 300 dpi | 102.13 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2731 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage pastel landscape border illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More