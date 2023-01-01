https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735381Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG vintage creature crest badge monotone, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 9735381View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1600 x 1600 pxCompatible with :PNG vintage creature crest badge monotone, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More