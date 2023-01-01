Jaffa camels transport, chromolithography art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 9735446 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3969 x 2570 px | 300 dpi | 93.53 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2266 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3969 x 2570 px | 300 dpi