https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736174Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage sculptor, male statue maker watercolor psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 9736174View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2158 x 3836 px | 300 dpi | 69.17 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2158 x 3836 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage sculptor, male statue maker watercolor psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More