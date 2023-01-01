https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower field psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9738030View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpi | 180.66 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower field psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More