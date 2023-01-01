https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower field background by Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9738031View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4994 x 3329 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4994 x 3329 px | 300 dpi | 95.17 MBFlower field background by Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel. More