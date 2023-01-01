https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738367Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage postage stamp illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9738367View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1876 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 23.07 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1876 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage postage stamp illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More