https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739674Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flying envelope illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9739674View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpi | 105.2 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flying envelope illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More