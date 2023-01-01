https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage architecture png Paris's Saint Germain-des-Pres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9739684View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4745 x 4745 pxCompatible with :Vintage architecture png Paris's Saint Germain-des-Pres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More