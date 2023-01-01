Vintage Saint Germain-des-Pres, Paris watercolor arcitecture psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 9739689 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4891 x 4891 px | 300 dpi | 172.29 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4891 x 4891 px | 300 dpi