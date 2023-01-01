https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage woman character illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9740119View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage woman character illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More