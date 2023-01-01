https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740172Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage trees illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9740172View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3866 x 2762 px | 300 dpi | 86.49 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3866 x 2762 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage trees illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More