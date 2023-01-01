https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage trees illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9740176View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2896 x 2316 px | 300 dpi | 55.26 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2896 x 2316 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage trees illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More