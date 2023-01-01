Delicious food png collage element, transparent background

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky led a trade mission to West Africa, October 28-31, to help United States exporters foster new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for American exports of food and farm products. The trade mission was based in Accra, Ghana, and included buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal.



As part of the mission, a cook show was organized where Deputy Secretary Censky and Ambassador Sullivan were aided by winner of American Chicken Cooking Competition Evelyn Benyiwa Yankson to cook the famous Ghana Jollof.



Official U.S. Embassy photograph by: Archibald Sackey and Courage Ahiati. Original public domain image from Flickr