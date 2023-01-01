rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741805
Vintage Greek man png holding sword, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage Greek man png holding sword, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Premium
ID : 
9741805

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage Greek man png holding sword, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More