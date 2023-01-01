https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742127Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage baseball team png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9742127View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 4690 x 3351 pxCompatible with :Vintage baseball team png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More