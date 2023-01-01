https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742257Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage train png transportation, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9742257View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 400 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 2050 x 683 pxCompatible with :Vintage train png transportation, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More