https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742380Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text80's metropolitan women's fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9742380View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2090 x 2613 px | 300 dpi | 44.37 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2090 x 2613 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :80's metropolitan women's fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More