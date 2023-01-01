https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage sitting woman rear view illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9742867View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2778 x 2223 px | 300 dpi | 45.02 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2778 x 2223 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage sitting woman rear view illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More