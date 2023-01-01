https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743589Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage green leaf illustration psdMorePremiumID : 9743589View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 17.79 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage green leaf illustration psdMore