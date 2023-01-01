https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743927Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextMona Lisa png Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9743927View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Mona Lisa png Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More