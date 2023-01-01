https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743938Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage white flower, adamboe psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9743938View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1712 x 1712 px | 300 dpi | 22.79 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1712 x 1712 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage white flower, adamboe psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More