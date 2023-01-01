Vintage woman holding sickle sculpture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 9745279 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1466 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 23.75 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1466 x 2200 px | 300 dpi