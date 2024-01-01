https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage floral decoration png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9746290View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxSVG | 57.77 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Vintage floral decoration png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More